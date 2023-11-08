Play-based teaching and learning best approach to educate children  

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Nov. 07, GNA – The Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education, says the new educational curriculum’s play-based teaching and learning is the best approach to teaching children in kindergarten.

He explained that the strategy allowed children to learn while playing and opened them up to creative and imaginative learning, which helped them cope with whatever they were being taught.

The Deputy Minister made these remarks when he paid visits to two schools in the Akuapem North Municipality that had commenced the play-based teaching model in their kindergarten classes.

He visited the Obosomase Methodist Basic School and Mamfe Presbyterian Basic School both in the Akuapem North Municipality.

Play-based education is a form of competence-based training where teaching and learning are done through indoor and outdoor play and audio-visuals.

The teachers guide and instruct the children in play-based indoor and outdoor learning environments to capture their interests, strengths, and abilities.

Mr Fordjour hinted that the Ministry of Education had plans to roll out this approach across all kindergartens in the country.

“After years of testing, piloting and replicating, plans are being developed to roll out play-based kindergarten training nationally so that every child can receive quality early years education,” he added.

Mr Fordjour said the ministry would be offering training to kindergarten teachers in all 261 districts in the curriculum.

He urged the teachers to continue to use a positive approach to manage the children’s behaviour in class.

Madam Patricia Nyampong, Early Childhood Coordinator, Akuapem North Municipal Education Directorate, said the teaching approach had increased the learning abilities and outcomes of the kindergarten children in the two schools.

She said the children were always eager to come to school since they would be able to play and learn.

