Obuasi becoming the hub of quality healthcare in Ashanti Region –MCE 

Obuasi (Ash), Nov. 08, GNA – Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi believes the Municipality will soon become the hub of quality healthcare in the Ashanti Region with the rapid investment in health infrastructure by AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine.

He said the Municipality had seen massive infrastructural development in the health sector under the 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) of the Obuasi Mine which was complementing efforts of the Government to make quality healthcare accessible to the citizenry.

The MCE who was speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Apitikooko, said Obuasi would come only next to Kumasi upon the completion of various projects in the Municipality.

The GHC 3.5 million project which is scheduled to be completed in seven months, would provide pre- and post-natal services, child welfare services and general outpatient care for residents to ensure accessible healthcare.

Mr Adansi-Bonnah said with the construction of the trauma hospital, the upgrading of the Obuasi Government Hospital by the central government and the provision of CHPS compounds and clinics by the Mine, the health needs of the people of Obuasi would be adequately catered for.

He said investment in the health and education sectors of the Municipality would help diversify the local economy because the quality of services in those sectors would attract people with varied backgrounds to the area.

He commended AngloGold Ashanti for complementing the efforts of the Assembly to accelerate the development of the Municipality and pledged the Assembly’s commitment to create the enabling environment for their business to thrive.

Mr Eric Broni, Senior Manager of Engineering at AngloGold Ashanti, said the Mine believed that investing in the well-being of communities it operated in was paramount.

“The project demonstrates our commitment to sustainable development and making a positive impact on the lives of the people residing in these areas. We envision the CHPS compound becoming a pillar of support for residents, providing them with the necessary quality healthcare services and fostering a healthier and happier community,” he noted.

AngloGold Ashanti, according to him, remained steadfast in its commitment to implementing the 10-year SEDP to improve social development in Obuasi and contribute to resilient and self-sustaining communities.

The project is being executed by Bodtech Company Limited, an Obuasi-based firm in line with AngloGold Ashanti’s local content policy.

GNA

