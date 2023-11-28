Pearson Ghana hosts Principal’s Forum and Outstanding Pearson Learner Award

Accra, Nov 28, GNA – Pearson Edexcel hosted its 2023 Pearson Ghana Principal’s Forum and the Outstanding Pearson Learner Award (OPLA) event in Accra.

A statement issued by Pearson Ghana and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the event was on the theme, ‘Building an ecosystem of excellence’.

It said as the world’s largest education company, operating in over 100 countries and catering to millions of learners and educators, Pearson Education holds the distinction of being the UK’s largest awarding organisation.

It noted that with a mission dedicated to making a measurable impact on enhancing people’s lives through learning, Pearson provided an international curriculum rooted in the UK curriculum.

It said the comprehensive offering encompassed academic qualifications, resources, and support services, ensuring that students aged three to 19 could seamlessly progress from elementary school to university, further education, and employment.

The statement said the academic qualifications arm of Pearson operated under the distinguished brand name Pearson Edexcel, delivering curriculum tailored for schools spanning Early Years through Primary, Lower Secondary, International GCSE, and International A Levels. Currently, approximately 30 schools in Ghana were entrusted with delivering this world-class curriculum at various levels.

Mr Gabriel Sowah Mensah, the Regional Development Manager for West Africa, Pearson Edexcel, commended the schools implementing the Pearson curriculum for their unwavering commitment, diligence, and determination to empower the young minds under their care.

The statement said on the theme “Building an Ecosystem of Excellence,” the forum brought together heads of schools and departments to celebrate the successes of the past academic year, address challenges, and provide updates on new developments by Pearson aimed at enriching their teaching and learning processes.

Mrs Christine Evans, the Business Development Manager for Sub Saharan Africa, Pearson Edexcel, presented in-depth support and new USPs available from Pearson to the schools.

The statement said one of the key highlights of this presentation was Pearson’s introduction of Modular International GCSE and the Mock services.

Mr Grant Bulmuo, Lead consultant at the Africa Education Gateway was the special guest, speaking to the theme, he emphasised the need for excellence from school leaders to drive it through the school’s ecosystem and this could be achieved through a clear vision and commitment to the vision.

The statement said the highlight of the event was the presentation of the Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards for schools using the Pearson Curriculum in Ghana.

The statement said a total of 10 students from across Ghana and one student from the Ivory Coast were honored with National, Continental, and Global awards based on their exceptional performance in Pearson Edexcel exams at the Primary and Lower Secondary levels.

It said out of the 10 awards for Ghana, four students achieved the highest marks globally, two students were recognised as the highest mark recipients in Africa, and four students were lauded for achieving the highest marks in Ghana.

It said the recognition underscored the outstanding achievements of both students and schools in their commitment to academic excellence within the Pearson Edexcel framework.

