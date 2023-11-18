Oti Region: NPP clears 21 parliamentary candidates to contest in primary

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), Nov 18, GNA – Twenty-one parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti Region have been cleared by the vetting committee to contest the upcoming primary on December 2.

They signed an undertaking to remain resolute behind the party, irrespective of whoever emerges as the winner.

The committee was under the chairmanship of Mr Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Dr Asiedu Kokro, the Deputy Director of Communications, and Mr Abdul Taric Bonsu, the Deputy Nasara Coordinator.

Mr Mustapha, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the vetting, appealed to the candidates to conduct their campaigns in a civilised and mature manner.

He urged them to refrain from insults, acrimony, and false accusations against each other.

Mr Evans Yaw Dapaah, the Regional Chairman of the NPP, emphasised on the Party’s mission to ‘break the eight’ and nobody should do anything to jeopardise that goal.

He gave the assurance that the regional executives were fully prepared to support the constituencies to win the seats.

He urged the executives of the constituencies to remain neutral, fair, transparent, and ensure a level playing field for all aspirants.

The NPP was poised to capture all the parliamentary seats in the region, he said, and called for all hands-on deck to realise that dream.

GNA

