FIFA U-20 WWCQ: Yussif Basigi settles on 23 players for Eswatini clash

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Nov. 10, GNA- Coach Yussif Basigi has settled on 23 players for the first leg of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualification against Eswatini on Sunday.

This is the third-round qualifier in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Basigi omitted the inclusion of Ampem Darkoa’s Mary Amponsah, Comfort Yeboah, Deborah Brown, Tracy Twum, and Abena Anomah Opoku due to their participation in the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League ongoing in Cote d’Ivoire.

The team will depart Accra on Thursday evening to Eswatni to chase a seventh consecutive appearance at the Biennial tournament in Colombia next year.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Somhlolo National Stadium in Lobamba for the return encounter six days later at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The players are, Afi Amenyaku, Amina Ahamadu, Najat Salam, Abiba Issah, Sarah Kulible, Takia Zakaria, Wasiima Mohammed, Success Ameyaa, Rose Boakyewaa, Fatimata Fuseini, and Salma Jaibril Sai.

The rest are Jacqueline A. Amponsah, Beline Nyarkoh, Abigail Sakyiwaa Yazdadatu Suleiman, Mary Boateng Awuah, Helen Alormenu, Faiza Abdul Rashid, Mercy Attobrah, Sarah Nyarko, Grace Ntsiful, Hannah Nyame, and Felicia Owusu.

Ghana beat Guinea Bissau 6-0 on aggregate to reach the third round of the qualifiers, and a win against Eswatini would see the Black Princesses join the final party in Colombia next year.

The 2024 Women’s World Cup has been enlarged to 24 teams; with Africa getting four slots.

GNA

