Nursing mothers commend North Tongu MP, Health Directorate for support

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), Nov. 23, GNA – Some nursing mothers in the North Tongu District have expressed gratitude to Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) and the District Health Directorate for their unwavering support in the wake of the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

Mrs Antoinette Avugble, one of the nursing mothers, shared her ordeal of sleeping on the bare floor with her child in the weeks following the spillage, posing a threat to their health.

She thanked the MP and the Directorate for ensuring that every nursing and pregnant woman in the camps had a mattress to sleep on

Mrs Negble Afi, one of the pregnant women also commended the provision of 24-hour health services at the camps.

She mentioned that the MP and the directorate made it possible for them to access healthcare to the camps.

Mrs Negble also acknowledged the increased availability of mobile toilets and bathhouses in the camps, alleviating tension and improving overall living conditions.

They, however, urged Mr Ablakwa to endeavour to push for their livelihood restoration.

Mr Mike Ziggah, the North Tongu District Health Director said the Directorate was poised to working with the Assembly and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that all the flood victims were in good health at all the camps.

He mentioned that Mr Osborn Fenu the District Chief Executive was also playing integral roles to ensure quality health delivery at the camps, adding that his commitment also added to the progress of extending good health conditions.

