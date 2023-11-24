China orders prevention measures after respiratory disease outbreak

Beijing/Berlin, Nov 2, (dpa/GNA) – China has ordered increased prevention measures, following an unusual cluster of respiratory diseases in children, the authorities in Beijing announced on Friday, after the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a cautious all-clear.

The country’s health authorities are predicting various respiratory diseases, to circulate in parallel this winter and into spring next year, including Covid-19, flu and mycoplasma pneumoniae.

While the Covid-19 situation was stable, the risk of a flare-up remained, and cases of flu and mycoplasma infections had been rising since October, they said.

There has been concern in China and internationally over recent days, following social media reports of full children’s wards.

On Friday, the authorities identified a number of measures, to counter the spread of pathogens, including body temperature checks at border crossings, and checks in schools and care homes.

Medical resources are to be made available locally, in response to the infection situation.

On Thursday, the WHO said in Geneva that the Chinese health authorities, had reported they had not discovered any unusual or new pathogens, or unusual clinical pictures.

The WHO had earlier asked China to provide “additional epidemiologic and clinical information” on the diseases involved and their spread, as well as laboratory results.

The illnesses were caused by several known respiratory pathogens, including rhinoviruses, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and mycoplasma infections, the Chinese authorities said.

GNA

