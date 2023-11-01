NPP Presidential Primaries: ‘There will be level playing field for smooth elections’

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – The Presidential Election Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has assured the four aspirants that it will ensure a level playing field for smooth and peaceful primaries on November 4, 2023.

Mr Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, the Vice Chairman of the Election Committee, briefing the media on Tuesday, entreated all the aspirants and their supporters to comport themselves and be decorous in their utterances, devoid of insults and unsubstantiated allegations.

A total of 203, 439 delegates would vote in 331 polling centres across the 275 constituencies nationwide.

Eligible delegates were required to go along with their party card and passport to aid verification of their identity, he said.

The Committee would grant accreditation to two polling station agents of each of the four presidential aspirants in the 275 constituencies, while regional campaign coordinators of the candidates would also receive accreditation to enable them to monitor the elections.

The presidential aspirants would also receive accreditation, Mr Yeboah said.

A portal had been opened for media houses, which want to provide coverage and would be given accreditation as well.

The four aspirants contesting the Party’s flagbearer position are: Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Mr Francis Addai- Nimoh, a former MP of Mampong, Ashanti Region.

The one who obtains more than 50 per cent of the votes would be the flagbearer for the December 2024 general election.

The poll is expected to be closely and hotly contested by the front-runners.

The Electoral Commission would announce the winner by 1800 hours on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, has already elected former President John Mahama as its flagbearer for Election 2024.

GNA

