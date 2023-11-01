GNCCI ready to support government find solutions to issues affecting private sector 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) says it is ready to support the government in finding solutions to the critical issues affecting the private sector and together achieve sustainable growth and development in Ghana.

Dr. Clement Osei-Amoako, the President of GNCCI, said the Chamber was actively working with the government to improve the business environment in Ghana, ensuring sustainable growth.

Dr Osei-Amoako was speaking at the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Chamber on the theme: “Building Business Confidence In The Midst Of Economic Challenges”.

He urged the sub-regional authorities to implement effective measures that fostered peace and stability in the area.

He said the recent upswing in political instability had significantly impeded trade and production, resulting in substantial losses for exporters and businesses in the affected and neighbouring countries.

The President encouraged collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to aid in the development and execution of programmes that would fortify businesses and bolster the national economy.

Dr Daniel Mckorley, Chairman of McDan Group, called on business owners to look beyond their environment in doing their business in terms of challenges.

He said they needed to begin to understand their environment and their economic landscape to enable them to grow and develop their businesses.

“Many of the businesses collapse, when their operations start growing, simply because they were unable to understand their environment properly,” he said.

He urged them to frequently build the capacity of human capital, collaborate with each other, be innovative and adapt to continuous change in the ecosystem.

Dr Mckorley said there was a need to form strategic partnerships to scale up their business operations, coupled with integrity.

