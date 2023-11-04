NPP Flagbearer Race: No appointee has been directed to vote for Dr Bawumia – Ayorkor Botchwey.

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA- Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, says no appointee of the Government has been directed to vote for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the ongoing presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party.

The Minister said the appointees were voting based on their own preferences, adding that it was not wrong for any appointee to declare support for a particular candidate.

“The President has not directed any appointee to vote for Dr Bawumia…in fact all the four aspirants are our friends,” she told journalists when she cast her ballot at the NPP Headquarters in Accra on Saturday.

About 460 delegates, who comprise the top brass of the Party, are expected to cast their ballot at the NPP Headquarters.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Bawumia were yet to cast their ballot as of 0900 hours when this report was filed.

More than 200,000 delegates of the NPP will vote in 277 centres across the country to elect their flag bearer.

The presidential aspirants are: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Member of Parliament MP for Mampong, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture.

GNA

