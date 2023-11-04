ECG courts public vigilance against transformer theft 

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Nov. 4, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has appealed to the public to be on the lookout for transformer thiefs in their neighbourhoods.

The Company said the menace of transformer and service cable theft as well as vandalism of transformers were on the rise.

Mr Benjamin Obeng Antwi, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer, ECG said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a Circuit Court sentenced two culprits who attempted to steal a transformer at Adaklu Tsrefe.

The court, presided over by Mr Joseph Nadaado Mac-Ali Junior, sentenced Sitsofe Agbodza, 26-year-old plumber and Deladem Tsrakasu, 29-year-old plumber to five years imprisonment each after they pleaded guilty to stealing and attempting to destroy public property.

He said the culprits, who were apprehended by the residents, made an attempt to steal the transformer serving the community.

Mr Antwi said they pushed down the transformer, vandalised and managed to steal some components in the transformer.

Mr Antwi said the third culprit, 20-year-old Abdul Wahab Seidu’s sentence was deferred after a social enquiry report was ordered by the court.

He commended the residents of Adaklu Tsrefe for their vigilance.

Mr Antwi said reports on ECG installations theft could be made to any offices of the Company as well as through its Power App where individuals could take pictures of unfamiliar faces around installations wherever they found themselves.

He said illegal activities continued to affect the delivery of the Company’s core mandates.

Ms. Christina Jatoe- Kaleo, the General Manager of ECG in the Volta Region, urged the public to be vigilant and help protect ECG installations in their communities, homes and towns.

“Lately people are even stealing the earth wires at our substations and service cables of our customers which normally result in outages so let’s all come together to fight this menace. If you see anyone suspicious working at any ECG substation or facility, kindly report to the nearest police station,” she said.

She cautioned individuals involved in the illegal act to desist from it and added that the company would not hesitate to prosecute such individuals.

She commended the community for their vigilance and the Ghana Police Service for their swift intervention.

Ms. Jatoe-Kaleo assured the general public of the company’s commitment to deliver on its mandate through stable power supply and excellent customer service.

