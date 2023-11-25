Northern Needy Child Foundation Implements Shift the Power Project 

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Nov 24, GNA – In a remarkable pace toward community development, the Northern Needy Child Foundation (NNCF), an NGO, is implementing the Shift the Power (StP) project, funded by the STAR-Ghana Foundation, with support from COMIC Relief and Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office.

The initiative focuses on enhancing the capacities of partner organisations by conducting thorough institutional assessments and implementing strategic actions.

This was in a statement issued by the NNCF, signed by Mariama Achel, its Executive Director, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Friday.

The statement said, “These measures were designed to strengthen partner organisations making them more resilient and adept at accessing vital funding under the CSO Strengthening Fund.”

It said strengthened by this support, NNCF had achieved significant milestones, adding the NNCF had developed five crucial policies including Strategic Plan, Financial Procedure Manual, Safeguarding Policy, M&E Policy, and Recruitment and Human Resource Policy, thereby laying the foundation for its operations.

It said serving as the backbone of NNCF’s initiatives, the policies provided a structured framework to guide the NNCF’s activities adding “Significantly, NNCF has taken a holistic approach by actively engaging its Board and staff in the development of its strategic plans.”

It said the collaborative effort ensured that the strategic direction aligned with the collective vision and goals of NNCF adding “The involvement of key stakeholders from various sectors including education, health, and civil society, demonstrates NNCF’s commitment to inclusivity and responsiveness to community needs.”

The statement said to improve and finalise the policies, NNCF organised validation workshops, which brought together stakeholders to enhance dialogue and ensure that the policies resonated with the requirements of the communities it (NNCF) served.

It said “As NNCF continues its journey with the Shift the Power project, the engagement of the Board and staff in strategic planning underlines its dedication to transparency, accountability, and long-term impact. This initiative not only strengthens NNCF but also empowers communities promising sustainable development and transformative outcomes.”

NNCF was established in 2015 to work on different but interrelated themes, and its focus over the years covered enhancing access to education, water, and sanitation, and creating economic opportunities for women with special focus on hard-to-reach communities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

