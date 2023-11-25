Boards/CEOs urged to deepen collaboration for improved organisational governance 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Nov 24, GNA – Dr Eric Oduro Osae, the Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), has advised boards, chief executive officers (CEOs) and chief audit executives of the various institutions to deepen collaboration, cooperation and teamwork to enhance organisational governance.

“As we work together to ensure effective corporate governance in our institutions, let us do it in a way that makes our businesses competitive and cost-effective,” he said.

Dr Osae said this in his remarks at the opening of the 2023 Board, CEOs, and Chief Audit Executives (CAEs) Governance Forum in Accra, on the theme: “Navigating the Waves of Change: The Role of Governance.”

The IAA believes in the Institute of Internal Auditor’s (IIA) “progress through sharing” and the role they continued to play in ensuring good corporate governance across the public and private sectors of Ghana, he said.

“As our country turns the corner towards economic recovery in a post-COVID-19 era, the best we need is nothing but good governance at both the macro and micro levels,” Dr Osae stated.

“However, since at the macro level good political governance is often held in check by the national Constitution, state institutions and arms of governments, specially created to ensure effective accountability and checks and balances in the use of national resources.”

“It will not be out of place if institutions like the IIA and the IAA focus on tweaking and ensuring governance efficiency at the micro-enterprise level.”

Dr Osae said in this era of rapid changes, boards, CEOs and CAEs risked being either left behind or working with obsolete tools and structures if they were not alive to the rapid changes taking place along the organisational efficiency landscape.

He said a closer working relationship and effective collaboration between the three seemed to be the game changer towards achieving corporate objectives and improved organisational performance.

“The time is now for the trinity to appreciate the unique, coordinated but complementary roles each of you had to play towards organisational success.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

