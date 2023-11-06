North Tongu: Accra East ECG donates to flood victims 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Mepe (VR), Nov. 6, GNA- Management and staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG), Accra East Region have extended their show of love to flood-affected residents within the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The items include drinks, water, mattresses, sanitisers, corn and cassava dough, and others.

Mr Bismark Otoo, General Manager, who led the team from Accra to present the items on Sunday at Mepe, said it remained dear to their hearts to sympathise with the displaced families.

He said the disaster had interrupted several economic activities in the area, adding “ECG provides power for the economic growth of our communities, but businesses have remained at a standstill due to what happened.”

Mr Otoo further disclosed that the gesture forms part of their individual contributions as staff of ECG to express their concern as partners in business.

“We are here today to present these items that we have raised from the pockets of the over 810 ECG staff in Accra East.”

He said it was his hope to see the affected residents return to a standard style of living for the economic growth of the area.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for the area, who received the team together with the various traditional leaders, expressed their gratitude to the team for the timely gesture.

Torgbe Azagba IV, the Warlord of Mepe Traditional Area, on behalf of the Chiefs and the people of North Tongu, thanked the team for their show of love.

An official figure of over 1,500 homes, made up of 12,500 residents according to NADMO, have been displaced after the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

A total of 21 rescue camps within the district have since been created to host the affected residents.

GNA

