Labour Act mandates employers to ensure worker safety – Kofi Essienyi  

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Nov. 6, GNA – Mr Ebenezer Kofi Essienyi, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), has reiterated the mandate placed on employers by the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651) to take steps to ensure the safety of workers.

He said the Act imposed an obligation on the employer to make sure the worker was free from risks of personal injury or damage to his or her health while on lawful duty on the employer’s premises.

Mr Essienyi said this in a speech read on his behalf at the GRIDCo 2023 Corporate Safety Durbar to climax its annual safety awareness celebration on the theme: “A Safe and Healthy Working Environment is a Fundamental Principle and Right at Work.”

As part of the celebration, management and staff embarked on a health walk, breast cancer screening and awareness creation, and an interdepartmental safety quiz competition, among other things.

The Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 8.8), which states that by 2030, employers must protect labour rights and promote safe and secure working environments for all workers, including migrant workers, particularly women, and those in precarious employment, was also included in the Labour Act, Mr Essienyi said.

“In view of these obligations GRIDCo will do its best to ensure a safe and healthy working environment by ensuring that regular inspections are carried out at all work locations and provide the needed tools, equipment, and training to meet the mandate stated under its core values,” he said.

The management was also committed to providing the needed resources and implementing all recommendations in the safety inspection and audit reports to enhance productivity.

MR Essienyi asked the Safety Management Team to conduct regular work area inspections to eliminate potential hazards and ensure the proper training of all staff as well as compliance by contractors with the provisions in the Safety Manual.

He encouraged staff to be responsible for their health and overall well-being by taking their medical check-ups seriously.

Mr Bernard Gyan, the Director of the Technical Services Department, in a welcome address, said the increased awareness of safety and work culture had led to a zero-harm year at GRIDCo.

“Safe work is not just a slogan but a responsibility that ensures that workers returned home as whole as they reported to work,” he said.

Eighteen safety coordinators were awarded certificates under the second phase of training in the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Mr Blankson Paa Kwesi Joe received the Fire Fighting Award; Mr George Seidu Ayorna, the Incident and Accident Reporting Award; Mr Patrick Addae Elioneah, Life Saving Award, and Mr Alexander Emmanuel Frimpong, took the Award for House Keeping.

GRIDCo also presented the Safety Collaboration Award to the Ghana National Fire Service for its support for the 15 years of the company’s existence.

GNA

