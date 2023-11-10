Nabdam District to build up infrastructure under SOCO project

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Kongo, (U/E), Nov.10, GNA – The Nabdam District Assembly, in the Upper East Region, plans to construct a standard sports stadium at Kongo, Maternity wards at Zanlerigu and Pelungu, Community Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds and rehabilitate Dagliga Junior High School, as part of the SOCO project.

The Assembly would also construct a few boreholes in selected communities and revamp the Yekoti soya milk factory, support farmers in the rearing of rabbits and fund women to engage in income generating activities.

Madam Agnes Anamoo, the Nabdam District Chief Executive (DCE), said this when she addressed the youth at Kongo in line with the inter-cluster sports games, organized by the District Assembly in collaboration with the National Youth Authority.

It was held on the theme: “Enhancing Social Cohesion and the spirit of Volunteerism among the youth; Focusing on Entertainment and Socialization.”

The games formed part of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion Project (SOCO) aimed at contributing to the prevention of conflict spillover from the Sahelian countries by improving social and economic resilience of the targeted Northern Regions.

She urged the youth in the area to guard against acts of violent extremists as they caused only mayhem and destructed development,

According to her, the development of every country was hinged on peace, social cohesion and harmony and it was important the youth embraced peace and shunned violent activities that had the potential of jeopardizing the peace of the country and thwarting its gains.

She said the ability of the youth to coexist peacefully would harness development and create job opportunities for the unemployed.

Mr Samuel Larbi Agyarko, the SOCO zonal coordinator for Upper East and North East Regions, reiterated that the essence of the project was to achieve social cohesion and enhance development and it was important the youth united to benefit from the available opportunities.

Naab Sapaat Naab Namalteng, the chief of Kongo, urged the youth to be disciplined by being time conscious in their daily activities and guard themselves against extremists’ acts.

Pelungu cluster emerged as the overall winner after triumphing their way through and beating Kongo West cluster two goals to nil in the final game.

Apart from the bragging right, they were also awarded a cup and GH₵800 cash, a set of jersey and football. All the other teams were also given jerseys and balls.

