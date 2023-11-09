Let’s build Ghana on religious tolerance, peaceful coexistence- Peace Council   

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, Nov.08, GNA – Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman, National Peace Council, says Ghana must build on religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence especially considering the threat posed by terrorism and violent extremism in the sub-region.

He said religious conflicts had had a major impact on global politics, often leading to violence and displacement and could have long-lasting effects on societies.

Dr Adu-Gyamfi made the call at the Third Dialogue and Peace Conference in Accra on the theme: “Faithful Discourse: Building a Peaceful World Together”.

The conference aimed at building bridges between people of different faiths and providing avenues for different faiths to learn to respect each other’s beliefs and traditions.

It was also organised to help reduce tensions between religious groups and serve as a tool for peace and reconciliation.

The Peace Council Chairman said other notable domestic threats, which provided fertile grounds for violent extremist actions included chieftaincy and ethnic clashes, farmer-herder conflicts, violent demonstrations, armed robberies, the proliferation of arms, drug trafficking, political polarization, vigilante groups, and hate speech and expressions, which were sometimes, unfortunately, spread through media platforms.

Dr Adu-Gyamfi said peace was a priceless commodity but could be very expensive if not nurtured with love, unity and tolerance for each other’s faith.

Mr Cafer Tepeli, the President of the TUDEC Development Centre, said the issue of diversity and equality was important and called on people in authority especially religious and political leaders to set examples with their lifestyles for others to witness and emulate.

Right Reverend Dr Hilliard Dogbe, Chairman, Christian Council of Ghana, speaking on the topic: “The Role of Religious Leadership in Promoting Peaceful Elections”, said religious leaders were strategically positioned with skilful competencies to contribute to peace-building efforts.

Religious leaders also had several avenues to mitigate electoral and political violence, however, some invited acts of violence, he said.

“It is imperative that we do not take the peace we have for granted. Religious leaders need to be effective in playing their roles as peace promoters and understand their roles in conflict dynamics,” he added.

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, speaking on “Promoting Religious Tolerance in a Democratic Country”, said practical democracy should be built on core values like inclusiveness, respect for human rights, equal opportunities for all, equitable distribution of resources, respect for diversity, freedom, and participation.

A democratic country should also be identified by features like equality before the law, accountability, transparency, control over abuse of power, human rights, rule of law, and multiparty democracy, he said

In a religiously diverse country, he said the potential for conflict should not be overlooked due to the possibility of hate speech, domination of one group by the other, social division, provocation and unequal distribution of wealth among others.

Sheikh Aremeyaw called for the encouragement of mutual respect across the religious divide to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the country.

Nana Kobina Nketsiah IV, Omanhene of Esikado, speaking on “Bridging the Divides for Peace: A Shared Responsibility”, said peace was an active principle and a lifestyle, adding “There can’t be peace without justice, and justice without truth.”

Anytime there was a division among people, he said someone benefitted from it and, hence would do anything possible to make the division persist.

“We need to find the sources of the division to build bridges that are enduring,” he said and advised the public not to allow anything to divide them on political, religious or cultural ground.

