Gold Fields, Rotary Clubs provide free health screening for host communities

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Abekoase (W/R), Nov. 9, GNA – Some residents of Gold Fields host communities have benefitted from a medical outreach programme by the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) and the Rotary Clubs of Tarkwa, Kumasi, Kumasi East, Takoradi Anaji and Tamale.

About 1,800 people from five host communities were given some health education tips and screened for malaria, blood pressure, diabetes, eye defects, breast and prostate cancer.

They were from Samahu, Abekoase, Tebe, Pepesa and Bompieso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

The screening forms part of the Foundation’s cooperate social responsibility to improve the health conditions of residents within the Mines operational area.

Mr Abdel-Razak Yakubu, the Executive Secretary, GFGF, said the Foundation invested GH￠590,000 in the catchment communities of both the Tarkwa and Damang Mines for the health screening.

He said 70 health officials from the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital, Apinto Government Hospital, Euracare diagnostic centre, Huniso and Aboso Community-Based Health and Planning Services (CHPS) compound joined officials of the Foundation and Community Relations Department for the programme.

The exercise was successful as those who needed medications were provided while those identified with complications were referred to the appropriate health facilities for further diagnosis and care.

Mr Yakubu said since its inception, the Foundation had invested US$2.9 million to support health and well-being activities.

“Our host communities are dear to us because they have given us the peace of mind to work, you don’t hear of conflicts in the operational areas of Gold Fields because of this close relationship,” he said.

“It is not the amount of money we put into this, but the fact that they trust us to deliver on our promises.”

Mr Nathaniel Northa, the President Rotary Club of Tarkwa, and Madam Mary Arabe, the President, Rotary Club of Tamale, said the Club partnered GFGF to make health care affordable to those who could not afford to visit the hospital due to funding or insurance.

Mr Isaac Amoako, a beneficiary, commended the GFGF and the five Rotary Clubs for bringing health care to their doorsteps to make them aware of their health status.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

