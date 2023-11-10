Indonesian Consulate in Ghana donates to Mepe flood victims

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), Nov. 10, GNA – The Indonesian Consulate in Ghana, in partnership with Peace Indo Ghana, Wings Group, Mensa Group, and Indonesian Community in Ghana, has donated humanitarian relief items to flood victims at Mepe.

Others are, Indonesia Africa Trade Mission- IndoAfrica Trade, Rig Oil International Services (ROIS) Ltd, Rois Travels Ltd subsidiaries of Rois Group Limited.

The gesture led by Mr Paskal A.B Rois, the Honorary Consul for Indonesia to Ghana and wife, Mrs Gifty Etsa Rois the CEO of Rois Travels and Reverend Sister Sri Supadmi from Indonesia, was to show the care and love from the Indonesians to the victims.

The items included cartons of detergents, brand new clothes and blankets, oil, and rice.

Mr Rois pledged his Office’s continued support in providing more relief support, adding that the Embassy would create a support avenue for students who were also hardly hit by the flood.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, who received the donations on behalf of the victims, expressed profound gratitude to the Ambassador and his entourage.

He said the Ambassador and the Indonesians’ gesture brought great relief to the victims.

The Ambassador’s entourage also visited some schools and encouraged the students to persevere in their studies while assuring them that efforts are underway to address their educational challenges.

GNA

