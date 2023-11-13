Assembly Member touts achievements as he seeks re-election 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Akrofuom (Ash), Nov. 13, GNA- Mr Douglas Fosu Mensah, the Assembly Member for Nana Okai Electoral area in the Akrofuom District in the Ashanti Region, is upbeat about his chances of winning another term, having delivered to expectations.

The 41-year-old mathematics tutor, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, enumerated several projects he had lobbied for his Electoral Area which he said was enough to win him another term.

He said he had been able to facilitate projects like a water closet toilet facility at Okyerekrom which was the first of its kind in the District after Akrofuom, the District capital.

This, according to him, paved the way for four more water closet toilet facilities and an additional three mechanised boreholes at Nyamesomede, Pompom and surrounding villages.

He also lobbied the Assembly to fix the Jimi Bridge which connects Okyerekrom to Akrofuom having become a death trap due to lack of maintenance for many years.

He also mentioned the supply of school furniture to Okyerekrom D/A and the Akrofuom D/A basic schools as some of his achievements.

The Assembly Member spoke about how he led community-initiated projects, citing the construction of a JHS block at Okyerekrom by the community which was later supported by the Assembly and a small-scale mining company working in the area.

He said once the community was able to start something on their own they could attract support from the District Assembly or Non-Governmental Organisations for their completion.

Mr Mensah advised his colleague Assembly Members to develop good lobbying skills to attract more development projects to their area.

“Once you have been elected by your people, you quickly learn on the job by developing good lobbying skills to inspire development in your area,” he noted.

Through his lobbying skills, the Pompom and Sibriso link road which was not accessible has been made motorable, aiding the transportation of farm produce.

Most of the drainage systems in his area, he said, had been fixed including sikaduase and palace drainage systems, lending credence to his ability to attract development projects to his Electoral Area.

GNA

