I will bridge the gap between the Assembly and the Electoral area – Aspirant   

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Vodze (V/R), Nov. 19, GNA –An Aspiring Assemblyman in the Adaklu Kodzobi Electoral Area, Mr Kwame Obed Dotse, at the weekend, promised to close the yawning gap between the Assembly and the Electoral area.

He accused the incumbent Assemblyman of detaching himself from the people thereby creating the gap.

Mr Kwame, who is a Marketer, made the promise in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Adaklu Vodze in the Adaklu district.

He said though the incumbent Assemblyman, who was also the Presiding Member of the Assembly performed well on the floor of the Assembly, his performance in the Electoral Area was poor.

Mr Kwame stated that when elected he would work with the chiefs and other stakeholders to unite the five communities in the Electoral Area.

He said he would also organise periodic town hall meetings for open discussion of matters arising from Assembly meetings with the people, listen to the challenges of the various communities and raise them before the Assembly at their meetings.

The Aspiring Assemblyman promised to champion youth participation in decision-making not only in the Electoral Area but across the district.

Mr Sampson Gakpo, the incumbent Assemblyman for Kodzobi Electoral Area, who is also contesting, when contacted by the GNA, advised his colleague contestants to shy away from maliciously mudslinging others when seeking the mandate of the people to represent them in the Assembly.

Mr Gakpo catalogued some development projects undertaken in the area under his watch which he said included a three-unit classroom block at Kodzobi Ando, a six-unit classroom block at Adaklu Dzakpo, a bridge over River Kalakpa also at Adaklu Dzakpo and a Community-based Health Planning and Services facility at Adaklu.

He said it was the duty of the Assembly to organise training for the Unit Committee members, which he regularly ensured to give them a briefing on the various discussions at the Assembly level.

The Presiding Member appealed to the electorate to give him the nod to continue with his development Agenda for the area.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

