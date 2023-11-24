GRIDCo spent GHC400,000 to refurbish Asueyi Daycare/KG school

By Dennis Peprah

Asueyi, (B/ER), Nov. 24, GNA – Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has renovated the Asueyi Community Daycare and Kindergarten School in the Techiman North District of the Bono Region.

The facility, costing GHC400,000, has a new play area, washrooms for boys and girls, mechanized borehole with improved water access, new tables and chairs, for teachers and pupils as well as a 40-inches coloured flat screen television.

Hitherto, the pupils attended classes in an old, dilapidated school block, which according to the school authorities was not only a death trap but impeded effective teaching and learning.

Because of the bad condition of the old school block, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered from residents that the school children could not attend school during the rainy seasons.

Additionally, the company presented learning and teaching materials, including quantities of exercise books, pencils, erasers, as well as reading and stories books.

Speaking at a handing over ceremony held at Asueyi, a farming community, near Techiman, Engineer Ebenezer Kofi Essienyi, the Chief Executive Officer of GRIDCo said the gesture formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility commitment that focused on educational support in its operational areas.

Align with GRIDCo’s core value of safety, the company’s attention was drawn to the severe deterioration of the school building and the potential hazard it posed to the young children.”, he stated.

GRIDCO therefore undertook a full refurbishment of existing structures with the addition of other essential amenities.

As the foundation of a prosperous future, Mr Essienyi said by providing the upgraded classrooms, GRIDCo was investing in the education and development of the young minds in Asueyi, aiming to empower them, to pursue diverse career paths such as engineering, medicine, finance, administration, academia and law, ultimately making a positive impact on the community.

“The generous donation aligns with Goal Four of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on quality education for all”, Mr Essienyi indicated.

“GRIDCo anticipates positive outcomes from this support, emphasizing its commitment to fulfilling Ghana’s power transmission needs while actively contributing to the country’s educational development and sustainable practices”, Mr Essienyi added.

Mr Raymond Gamor, the Head Teacher of the school thanked the company for the gesture, saying the school needed more tables and chairs for the 120 students and pupils.

He said the school also required more teaching and learning materials and appealed to other organisations and corporate bodies to come to their aid.

GNA

