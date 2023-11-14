Global Evangelical Church donates to Veterans, appeals for structured health policy for aged

By Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Nov 14, GNA – The Rev Emmanuel Kofi Bredzei, the Accra Presbytery Chairman of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), has appealed to the government to put in place a health insurance policy for veterans.

According to him, considering the ages and sacrifices of the veterans to the nation, a well structured health insurance policy would keep them in good health.

Rev Bredzei made the appeal when the Accra Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church presented bags of rice and loaves of bread valued at (GHC10,000) to the Veterans Administration of Ghana (VAG) in observance of this year’s Poppy Appeal Day.

It was to honour servicemen who died fighting for the nation.

He said as the Church worked towards fulfilling the spiritual needs of members it also had the responsibility to help address the physical needs of the less privileged as part of its corporate social responsibility.

He emphasised the need for all to support veterans to improve their living conditions.

Receiving the items on behalf of VAG, EX WO1, William Akpakli, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the VAG, appreciated the Church for its continuous support to the Veterans.

He said some veterans were fit and sound to work and urged the government and corporate institutions to engage them.

For his part, Rev Michael Papaye Nyave, the Accra Presbytery Clerk of the Church, prayed for the veterans. GNA

