RESTORE Worldwide Inc. completes over 100 free surgeries in Ho

Accra, Nov. 14, GNA – Dr. Michael K. Obeng, founder of RESTORE Worldwide Inc., together with a team of volunteers, has completed over one hundred free surgeries at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

RESTORE Worldwide Inc., a globally recognised foundation that focuses on reconstructive surgery, returned to Ghana on its 35th global mission of transforming lives and restoring hope by conducting free reconstructive surgeries across the world.

The team, consists of volunteer expert plastic and reconstructive surgeons, anesthesiologists, surgical techs, and nurses from the United States, France, Germany, Belgium, Morocco, Ghana, and Mali.

During their operations in Ho, the team addressed a wide range of cases, including congenital deformities, post-traumatic deformities, post-burn contractures, soft tissue tumours, benign or malignant, all breast anomalies, soft tissue defects, and genital anomalies.

Dr. Obeng, a US-based Ghanaian surgeon, who is also the CEO of RESTORE Worldwide, led this diverse and highly skilled team of medical professionals from around the world to embark on this project.

“We are honoured to bring together a global team of medical professionals who share a common goal of making a positive impact on the lives of individuals with deformities,” Dr. Obeng said.

He added, “Our mission extends beyond providing surgical interventions; it is about restoring hope and dignity and improving the overall well-being of our patients.”

Dr. Obeng also stated that the medical mission focused on capacity building and knowledge transfer to local medical professionals, as well as collaborating with local healthcare providers to enhance long-term sustainability of healthcare practices in Ghana.

RESTORE is an acronym that stands for Restoring Emotional Stability Through Outstanding Reconstructive Efforts and was founded by Ghanaian-American Harvard-trained plastic surgeon, humanitarian, and global health strategist, Dr. Michael K. Obeng.

It is a non-profit medical service organisation in the United States of America that provides free reconstructive surgeries and related medical services to children and adults with disfiguring deformities from birth, accidents, and diseases involving not only the head and neck region, but also the trunk, breasts, extremities, and genitalia.

GNA

