Ghanaians urged to foster love and unity for development 

Accra, Nov. 8, GNA-The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on Ghanaians to withstand temptations and foster love, peace, and unity to sustain the country’s enviable record as a peaceful nation.

‘Let us guide jealously our country’s hard-won reputation and build more bridges of peace so that the rest of Africa would continue to emulate us’, he said.

Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih, who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church, was speaking at the end of the church’s conference in Accra on Wednesday.

The five-day conference dubbed ‘International Wisdom Empowerment Conference’ was on the theme ‘Holiness for Transformation’.

The conference which was the flagship programme of the church was aimed at equipping participants with the word of God and praying for peace and economic stability of the nation.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih appealed to Ghanaians to rally behind their leaders for national development to ensure that Ghana becomes a haven of tourist destination to generate more revenue to improve the economy.

The First Vice President of the GPCC called on students to make effective use of libraries in their communities to broaden their knowledge.

He said the tool for empowering the current and future generations towards self and national development was the acquisition of knowledge that could be sought through reading and the use of libraries.

‘It is when the literacy gap is closed that we can build a community of knowledge, empowerment and equality,’ he said.

‘Library is a delivery room for the birth of ideas, knowledge and wisdom’, Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih said adding that ‘let us all learn to read, read to learn, libraries were a repository of knowledge with solutions to many lingering questions’, he added.

