Ghana Standards Authority to establish modern Test Laboratory in Tamale

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Nov 17, GNA – Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has said it is working to establish a modern Test Laboratory in Tamale for effective operations of businesses in the northern sector.

Professor Alex Dodoo, Director-General GSA said the modern Test Laboratory was expected to help industries from the northern sector to test their products to ensure that they conformed to the country’s standards and also for exports.

Professor Dodoo said this in an interview with Ghana News Agency.

He said the establishment of the Test Laboratory in Tamale would be the first of its kind in the northern sector to promote growth of industries and improve the economy of the area.

He said it would also provide the necessary assurance that goods and services were of acceptable quality and to also enhance sustainable development.

He said it would reduce the delays associated with products sent to the GSA Head Office in Accra for testing.

GNA

