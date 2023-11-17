Second phase of Tema Port expansion project commences

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Nov. 17, GNA – The second phase of the Tema Port expansion project under Meridian Ports Services (MPS) has commenced and is expected to be completed in 2025.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo laid the foundation stone for the commencement of the second phase of the project in Tema.

Mr. Mohammed Samara, the Chief Executive Officer of MPS, said the port expansion project was one of the most significant public-private partnerships in the history of Ghana, adding that the MPS was an embodiment of a collaboration between the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and a joint venture between APM Terminals and Africa Global Logistics.

He said the second phase of the project would be done in stages with the first section expected to be completed and operationalized by July 2024.

He added that the second phase would usher in a new era of enhanced capacity at Tema Port, as 15 additional gantry cranes had been commissioned while civil works of 270,000 square metres of the already existing one million square metres had commenced.

“We are setting in motion a transformation that would ultimately alter Ghana’s standing in the maritime industry of Africa; Tema Port will stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s renowned ports and compete favourably with the largest ports on the African continent,” he said.

Mr. Samara expressed belief that the port’s upgrade, with its geographical advantage, would place Tema Port in a position to be the maritime hub for trade along the west coast of Africa.

He said, “Our new port facility will possess the capacity and efficiency to handle some of the large container vessels carrying over 18,000 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units).”

He indicated that already the port was receiving large vessels, with the largest measuring about 366 metres long (about four football stadiums floating) and 51 metres wide and capable of carrying 15,000 TEUs, but that it was not the largest vessel to call on the coast of West Africa.

Mr. Michael Luguje, the Director-General of the GPHA, said the port expansion project was part of the GPHA’s master plan development to position Ghana’s ports as the hub for Africa.

Mr. Luguje stated that currently, the Tema Port and especially MPS Terminal 3 remained the best in West and Central Africa, adding that this was made possible through the partnership of the shareholders, of which GPHA was part.

He indicated that the collaboration with stakeholders such as shipping lines, customs, immigration, traders, the Ghana Navy, the Ghana Maritime Authority, and the Marine Police, among others, had made the investment worthwhile.

Mr. Kweku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, said the construction of the road linking the Tema Port to the Tema Motorway would commence by the first quarter of 2024.

According to him, the ministry and stakeholders were currently going through the legal documentation for the commencement, giving assurance that the funds for the project were ready.

GNA

