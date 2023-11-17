Drivers and Traders in Techiman express dissatisfaction on the 2024 Budget

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R), Nov.76, GNA – Drivers and Traders at the Techiman central business area have expressed disappointment in the 2024 budget provisions since it did not meet the provision of the basic needs of the people.

Some Drivers of the transport unions such as the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Private Road Transport Association (PROTOA) and traders in the central business area express worry on high cost of life due to high taxations on goods and services.

The people in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Techiman noted that government in the budge did not consider the bad road network leading to the rural communities, high cost of petroleum and spare parts for vehicles adding that cost of travelling to remote communities for goods and services to be transported to urban centers has worsen.

Mr Ken Ofori- Atta Minister of Finance presented the 2024 Budget yesterday under the theme:” Pursuing Growth and Development within a stable macroeconomic Environment”.

Mr Samuel Asante Boateng, a driver bemoaned over the high cost of food stuff because all the items got rotten at the farms due to farmer’s inability to transport them to the town for sale because of bad road and cost of transportation.

Mr Boateng explained that the major problem contributing to this factor is the poor road network, as vehicle owners refused to ply on such roads, but the few drivers’ transport owners who decide to transport the goods on such roads come with high charges which farmers could not afford.

Mr. Boateng in his view urged the government to have a second look at the issue of such nature and consider developing the road network in the farming communities.

Mr Issah Mahamed, a 43-year-old local manufacture of sandals seller called on government to provide funds that would soften the local economy as things were getting bad and lamented that since morning, he has not sold any of his product but has to feed the family.

Miss Patience Amponsah, bread seller said she sold only two loafs of bread for the past two day because people do not have money to purchase.

Miss Amponsah commended government for the reduction of taxes on the local made sanitary pads, as it would go a long way to support young women who could not afford to buy sanitary pads ever month.

GNA.

