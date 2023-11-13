Ghana attracts Global Media Fund to support journalists, media organisations

Accra, Nov.13, GNA – Ghana will host the Africa regional headquarters of the International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM).

The announcement was made by Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah alongside the French Minister of State for Development and International Partnerships, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou during the Paris Peace Forum in France.

This marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s commitment to supporting press freedom and independence of the media.

The hosting rights follow a competitive bidding process undertaken by the leadership of IFPIM.

The Government of Ghana has not only provided a dedicated office for the IFPIM headquarters but has also pledged to extend diplomatic courtesies to the international staff who will be operating from the Africa Regional Headquarters to be established in Accra.

The status of the office is expected to mirror that of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) office, showcasing Ghana’s strategic position as a hub for regional initiatives.

The IFPIM, a global coalition supported by governments, philanthropic organizations, and private companies, aims to address structural challenges facing independent journalism in low- and middle-income countries.

The Fund seeks to chart a course towards a long-term economic resilience for media organizations, contribute to the health and sustainability of democratic societies.

It is dedicated to supporting and strengthening independent journalism globally while addressing challenges faced by media outlets in low- and middle-income countries, promoting press freedom and independence.

Speaking to the media after the announcement, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah highlighted the substantial benefits Ghanaian media stand to derive from IFPIM’s presence in Accra.

The Fund aims to bolster the media landscape by providing resources, expertise, and financial grants, he said.

The Minister noted that the partnership with IFPIM will provide capacity building avenues and technical support for the local media professionals.

Hosting the Africa Regional Headquarters of IFPIM in Ghana, he said, will support the digital expansion of the Ghanaian media, aligning it with the digital evolution of the industry.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah believed that government’s decision to host IFPIM’s regional headquarters aligned with its broader efforts to supporting Ghanaian media and improve information integrity, a vital component for the proper functioning of democracy.

The Minister gave the assurance that the government would provide the necessary infrastructure and diplomatic courtesies to ensure the smooth operation of IFPIM in Ghana.

He thus called on other governments in the Sub-region to enter similar partnerships with IFPIM and to execute programmes that support public interest media because it is a necessity for democracies to thrive.

GNA

