Vivo Energy Ghana launches road safety initiative in Takoradi

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Nov. 13, GNA – Vivo Energy Ghana, marketers and distributors of Shell branded fuels and lubricants, and its partners, have launched an initiative as part of collective efforts to promote safety on the roads.

Launched in partnership with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), and Vivo Energy Transporters, and dubbed: “Stop, Think and Drive”, the initiative sought to raise awareness, ignite behaviour change and create a culture of safe driving on the roads.

It Is also aimed at providing refresher defensive driving training for commercial drivers and motorcyclists across the country to build their capacities with the ultimate objective of improving road user behaviour and reduce risks of accidents.

Madam Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, speaking at the launch at the Sekondi Bus Terminal, in Takoradi, said the campaign was an annual event organized by her outfit, and since its launch in Accra and Kumasi, over 500 drivers had benefited from the training.

She indicated that the roll-out was also expected to reach over 1,000 high-risk commercial drivers and motorcyclists across the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Eastern regions to equip them with the necessary knowledge to make responsible decisions to reduce road carnage.

According to her, provisional statistics from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service indicated that, the road traffic Crashes, Injuries and Deaths (CIDs) saw consistent month-on-month reduction in 2022.

“We have witnessed a similar trend this year as the number of persons killed in road crashes for the first half of this year has reduced by 214 or 16 per cent compared to the same period last year”, Madam Kum said.

She believed that initiatives such as the “Stop, Think and Drive” road safety campaign had contributed to the reductions and continued to make impacts as far as driver behaviour was concerned.

She noted that: “As an energy company with road safety as one of our key priority areas, we are committed to supporting the government and its agencies to curb road crashes and contribute to achieving Sustainable Development Goal three of halving the global number of deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes by 2030”.

Madam Kum said as part of the initiative, they would also equip drivers with basic first aid skills in administering medical care to passengers in the event of emergencies.

Mr Victor Kojo Bilson, Head of Western Region NRSA, said ensuring safety on the roads was a shared responsibility, and called on drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and passengers to uphold safety rules, and avoid distractions when using the roads for the collective benefits of everyone.

Mr Michael Asigiya, a Technical Officer at the Western Region Office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), advised drivers to always make their vehicles servicing and maintenance their top priority, saying vehicles that were not roadworthy had higher risks of involving in crashes.

Superintendent Isaac Kumnipah, Western Regional MTTD Police Commander, asked drivers to obey all road safety rules and regulations to help reduce accidents on the roads, especially as the Christmas season approached.

Madam Rita Ankomah, Western Regional Administrator of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), took drivers through the mandates of the Commission, and asked them to seek clarification and assistance on vehicle insurance related issues from the NIC.

Mr Francis Nti, Secretary for Sekondi-Takoradi Branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), thanked Vivo Energy Ghana and its partners for bringing the initiative to their doorstep, and said it would go a long way to help drivers make informed decisions to ensure safety on the roads especially during the yuletide.

