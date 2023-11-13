Embrace Visual Arts programme in SHS to promote holistic training for job creation  

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BR/R), Nov. 13, GNA-Mr. Ibrahim Boakye, Head of Department for the Visual Arts Department at Techiman Senior High School (TESS), has called on all stakeholders in Education to consider a visual Arts programme to be offered in all Senior High schools to promote holistic training for students and promote job creation for the socio-economic developments of the country.

Mr Boakye made the call at the 60-year anniversary celebration of TESS at Techiman in the Bono East Region under the theme: “Delivering Quality Education for Life in our Challenging Society, the Role of Stakeholders.”

He explained that the course helps students to bring out hidden ideas and deals with reading that develops the brain and expressed worry about how people continue to despise the course and think that only low intelligence or those who are not good academia offer the Visual Arts Programme.

Mr Boakye stated that such students come out with possible solutions to problems and called on stakeholders in education to provide avenues to develop people to have an interest in studying courses that could help contribute to the development of the nation.

He said society must continue to see the importance of studying the course because arts people were secure in jobs and promote tourism of the national heritage to the international community.

Miss Yasmin Abdulrazak, the second-year student of the Visual Arts department, expressed her passion for the programme and that she had the hope that she could continue at the tertiary level to gain more knowledge on the course so as to enable her to produce the needed results for society.

Miss Yasmin has a passion for drawing and using natural objects to obtain ideas from the environment and has been able to come out with a hat and wallet.

The school established in 1963 has over 3,000 students with over 200 teaching and non-teaching staff.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

