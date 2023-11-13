GES donates learning materials to pupils in communities affected by Akosombo dam spillage  

By Boakye Baafi

Sogakofe (V/R), Nov. 13, GNA- The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has donated learning materials to pupils in some communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Led by Dr Eric Nkansah, the Director General of the Service, the delegation visited learners in the affected communities in the Volta Region to distribute the materials.

According to the Director General, the GES through the support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other development partners had distributed 3,000 school uniforms, 800 packs of teaching and learning materials, 10 boxes of school-in-a-box kits, four tents, 36 packages of recreation kits, and 32 early childhood development kits.

He expressed gratitude to all the donors and stakeholders for their continuous support and collaboration with the GES to implement the Education Emergency Learning plan for learners in the affected communities in the country.

He explained that the three-day tour to the affected communities was to assess how well the Education in Emergency Plan was being implemented to ensure that all schools affected by the floods would resume teaching and learning activities within the shortest possible time.

Dr Nkansah also commended stakeholders of education in the region for embracing the Emergency Plan in the affected communities.

He said his outfit was monitoring the situation critically as part of plans to re-open schools shut down as a result of the floods.

He disclosed that 81 out of 108 schools which were affected by the floods had resumed operation and hoped that very soon the rest would also resume.

Some of the affected communities he and his team visited were Mepe, Bator and Sogakofe.

GNA

