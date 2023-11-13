ActionAid Ghana hands over girl-friendly facility to Namasa D/A ‘B’ School 

By Regina Benneh/ Benjamin Akoto

Namasa (B/R), Nov. 13, GNA-ActionAid Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization, has handed over a complete girl-friendly Kindergarten block facility to the Namasa D/A ‘B’ School in the Tain District of the Bono Region.

The project, which was at a cost of GHC450,000, encompasses a two-unit classroom block, an office space, a mechanized borehole, toilet and urinal facilities, as well as furniture, learning materials and a recreational centre.

Namasa D/A Basic B School was established by ActionAid Ghana in 2019 as a solution to the overcrowding issues faced by Namasa A.

This initiative, implemented under ActionAid Ghana’s child sponsorship programme, aimed at providing every child with access to quality education by creating a conducive learning environment to pursue their dreams.

Mr. Justin Bayor, the Head of Programmes at ActionAid Ghana, at a ceremony to hand over the facility, emphasized that the importance of quality education was to equip children with the necessary knowledge, skills, and confidence to navigate the complexities of the modern world.

Furthermore, he stressed that quality education empowers children to break free from the cycle of poverty and become active contributors to society.

Mr Bayor also underscored that ActionAid Ghana’s commitment to education extended beyond infrastructure development, saying the organization also placed great emphasis on teacher training programmes, community engagement initiatives, and advocacy for inclusive education.

He said since 2001, ActionAid Ghana had constructed 22 model kindergarten schools with recreational facilities in the Bono and Ahafo Regions four childcare centres and two girls-friendly blocks.

Dr. Mrs. Lucy Acheampong, Tain District Chief Executive, underscored the pivotal role of preschool education in laying a solid foundation for the overall educational system.

She, therefore, emphasized the absolute necessity of adequately equipping children with the fundamental skills and knowledge that would enable them to flourish in subsequent educational levels.

Mr Alhassan Issifu, the Headmaster of the school, said the student population at that point was 251, comprising 146 males and 105 females and acknowledged the remarkable impact of ActionAid Ghana’s new facilities had resulted in a doubling of enrollment to 426 students, made up of 220 males and 206 females.

He appealed to the education directorate to assign four Early Childhood Education teachers to the school to enhance the overall effectiveness of teaching and learning within the school.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

