Gbi Kledzo EPCG protest against former District Pastor, calls for accountability

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Nov. 13, GNA – Congregants of the Reverend Eugene Grua Memorial Congregation of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) at Gbi Kledzo, are calling on the former District Pastor to render account to them.

They alleged that the Reverend Victor K. Komladzie, then District Pastor in his pastoral period, had not rendered a financial account to the congregation.

Mr Churchill Oforikumah, Acting Session Clerk of the Church, led the congregation to present a petition to the Synod Moderator, Central Presbytery.

Among other allegations, Mr Oforikumah said from October 1, 2018 to September 31, 2023, Rev Komladzie was the pastor for the Gbi Wegbe district and was expected to extend his pastoral responsibilities to EPCG, Gbi Kledzo.

Mr Oforikumah said Rev Komladzie “hijacked” the financial administration of the Church and abandoned the roles of the congregational finance committee and the only person he worked with was the then Financial Secretary.

He said Rev Komladzie, as the spending officer, failed to ensure that audited account was presented to the congregational session for adoption and later to the congregational meeting for approval.

Mr Oforikumah said no account was audited throughout Rev Komladzie’s almost six-year duties at Gbi Kledzo, adding that he had received over GH¢16,900 and in aid of re-building of the collapsed chapel but failed to render account.

He alleged that since Rev Komladzie assumed duty as District Pastor, there was no single baptism and confirmation in the Church at Gbi Kledzo although candidates were trained and available for such rites.

Mr Oforikumah said on July 3, 2023, church and family delegation were with the Rev Komladzie on a matter of dedication of tombs and memorial service but he turned the delegation away, indicating that he would not perform any pastoral duty at EPCG, Gbi Kledzo.

He said Rev Komladzie had also disrespected the chiefs and elders of Gbi Kledzo during the thanksgiving service of the coronation of the Divisional Queen of Gbi Kledzo.

Mr Oforikumah said their petition was to make Rev Komladzie account for the amount in question, which was released to him by the Project Committee in aid of building.

“The EPCG at Gbi Kledzo is not and never accusing him of stealing money. He should just provide detailed accounts with supporting documents.”

He said they also sought to get Rev Komladzie audited for the period of his work at EPCG, Gbi Kledzo to ascertain any financial misappropriation.

Mr Oforikumah said the congregation would earnestly wait for the appropriate authorities to deal with the issue from Monday, November 13, 2023 to Monday, November 27, 2023.

He said the inability of the Standing Committee of the General Assembly to act on their “accountability petition” had myriad implications such as the congregants of EPCG, Gbi Kledzo would be discouraged and their financial support to the church would continue to decrease significantly.

Mr Oforikumah said the Church would stop the fulfillment of all financial obligations to the Presbytery and Headquarters until account was rendered.

He said the Church would write to the Synod Moderator of the Brong Ahafo Presbytery, the new Presbytery of Rev Komladzie detailing his conduct.

Mr Oforikumah said the Church shall employ every available but legal means to ensuring that Rev Komladzie rendered account to the Church.

He revealed that when Rev Komladzie was invited by the Presbytery Synod Executive Council for a discussion on the complaints and petitions raised against him by the congregation, he declined.

Reverend Albert Kwasi Addae, Synod Moderator, Central Presbytery received the petition on behalf of Rt. Rev. Dr Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church.

He said he would work on the petition in earnest and urged the aggrieved congregants to exercise patience.

Reverend Victor K. Komladzie when contacted declined to speak about the issue, adding that he would let the appropriate authorities handle it.

GNA

