Professor Kwawukume advises graduates to accept postings to deprived areas 

Accra, Nov 13, GNA-The Founder and President of Family Health University College (FHUC), Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume has charged graduates of Family Health Medical School (FHMS) to accept postings to deprived and rural communities, where their services are most needed.

“No matter where you find yourself, be willing to serve. Remember the health sector, especially the Ghanaian health sector needs your services more than ever. Work with other people to create innovative and lasting solutions that will serve future generations and never be tired to try again even if at first you do not succeed”.

Prof Kwawukume who was speaking at the Congregation 2023 of Family Health Medical School and Family Health Nursing and Midwifery School in Accra entreated the graduating students to remember the support and guidance of their professors, lecturers and mentors, and also to be good ambassadors of Family Health University College.

He said, “As you move forward, take the lessons you’ve learnt here-not just the academic ones, but also the values of leadership, integrity, compassion, and social responsibility, and apply them to make the world a better place. Remain resolute in the pursuit of your dreams and never see this graduation as an end in itself but rather as a means to climb higher on the ladder of excellence”.

He expressed gratitude to partners and Sponsors from the University of Michigan, who joined FHUC in honouring the graduating class of 2023 and thanked Prof. Timothy R. B. Johnson, and his team for their continued support to the College.

He mentioned that they had funded some of the students to research health-related issues, through the Schweitzer-Michi-Ghana Research Project.

The Special Guest of Honour for the ceremony, Prof. Timothy Johnson on his part, commended Prof. Kwawukume and Dr. Susu Bridget Kwawukume for their foresight in providing medical education to students at Family Health University College and urged the students to adhere to the tenets of their profession by demonstrating the oath of caregivers.

“You have professional, ethical and moral responsibilities so from today onwards, your patients will become your first priority”, Prof Johnson, who is also the Chief Mentor for FHUC, stressed.

Fifty-four (54) students were awarded the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) degree, making them the third set of doctors to graduate from Family Health Medical School bringing to number, one hundred thirty-eight (138) medical doctors who graduated by the School since its inception in 2014.

Forty-five (45) students were conferred with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Nursing, while seventy-eight (78) were conferred with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Midwifery.

Additionally, fifty (50) students were awarded the Nursing Assistant Clinical Certificate.

Family Health Medical School, Ghana’s Premier Private Medical School was established in 2014 by Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume and Dr. Susu B. Kwawukume.

FHMS is affiliated with the University of Ghana and accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) of Ghana.

The School has both national and international professors/lecturers and has collaboration with medical schools in the United States of America, Europe and Asia.

Family Health Nursing and Midwifery School (FHNMS) on the other hand is accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana, and affiliated with the University for Development Studies, (UDS), Tamale.

Other dignitaries included Brig. Gen. Daniel Kwadjo Frimpong (Rtd), Council Chairman (FHUC), FHUC Council members, Dr. C. E. Fleischer-Djoleto, Dean (FHMS), Mrs. Rita Kaine, Registrar (FHUC), and Dr. Patience Aniteye, Ag. Dean (FHNMS).

The rest were Mr Benjamin Ayiku, Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Gbetsoolor Nii Ashitey Akomfra III, Paramount Chief of Teshie, Professor Richard Adanu, Rector, Ghana College for Physicians & Surgeons, Justice Isaac Douse, Council Chairman, Wisconsin University, Representatives from University of Ghana, University for Development Studies, Nursing and Midwifery Council, and other stakeholders in the health and education sectors.

