Former President Mahama to start “#BuildingGhanaTour”  

Accra, Nov 4, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will start his “#BuildingGhanaTour” this November to restore hope and galvanise for victory in 2024.

The former President, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “I am thrilled to announce that I will, this month, kick off a #BuildingGhanaTour.”

That would be an opportunity to interact, once again, with the people of Ghana, including NDC supporters, and sympathisers across the country, he said.

“Together, we shall restore hope and galvanise for victory in 2024. Let’s build a brighter future for Ghana.”

GNA

