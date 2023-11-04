NPP Flagbearer Race: Process peaceful; more than 900 delegates cast ballots by noon in Korle Klottey 

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Nov 4, GNA – Ms Linda Ayisi Abban, the Municipal Electoral Officer for Korle Klottey Constituency, has expressed optimism to completing the voting process in the New Patriotic Party presidential primaries by the scheduled time.



So far, she said, more than 900 out of the 1,137 delegates, including regional executives, who were expected to vote in the constituency, had cast their ballots around midday.



The long queues, which greeted the process have vanished by 1050 hours, the Ghana News Agency observed.



Ms Abban described the process as a very “peaceful” one so far.



The Municipal Electoral Officer, however, explained that, should all delegates vote before the stipulated time of 1400, they would still have to wait for the official end of polls time before sorting and counting could commence.



Voting is expected to end at 1400 hours.



The NPP is holding the election in all 275 constituencies across the country to pick a flagbearer for the 2024 general election.



More than 200,000 delegates, including national executives of the Party are expected to cast their ballot for four aspirants.



The four aspirants are: Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the immediate past Food and Agriculture Minister and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong.



Earlier in the day, Mr Stephen Ntim, Chairman of the NPP, told the media an interview that, the exercise within the Greater Accra Region had been peaceful.



He commended officials of the Electoral Commission and delegates of the Party for ensuring a smooth process, so far.



Mr Samuel Adjei Tawiah, Municipal Chief Executive for Klottey Korle, predicted a one-touch victory for the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

GNA

