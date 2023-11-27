Flood victims in South Tongu and Anloga districts receive support from GWCL

By Caleb Kuleke

Anloga (V/R), Nov. 26, GNA – The Volta Regional Directorate of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in collaboration with its Head Office has donated relief items to flood victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage in South Tongu and Anloga districts of the Volta Region.

The Company presented 1,000 bags of sachet water and 50 packs of bottled water to each of the districts to help the victims have access to quality drinking water to remain healthy.

The items were received by the District Chief Executives of the two districts on behalf of the affected persons, for onward distribution to the victims.

Mr Francis Lamptey, Volta Regional Chief Manager of the Company, who presented the items said the gesture formed part of the Company’s corporate social responsibility.

He disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that the items were produced by a subsidiary of the Ghana Water Company Limited called G-WATER and that they were of high quality.

Mr Lamptey said the victims were their customers and it was the customers that kept them in business, so it was important that the Company empathize with them and support them to alleviate their pain.

“We are in business because of customers, so when our customers are suffering, we have to support them, because we survive as a Company because of our customers,” he said.

He disclosed that to be sure that water delivered to the customers in the affected districts was not contaminated, the Company took samples from those districts and conducted a quality test.

The Director said the test result was positive and there was no contamination as no pathogen was found in the water but was quick to add that the Company would continue the testing.

Mr Seth Kwasi Agbi, South Tongu District Chief Executive expressed appreciation to the Company for the gesture.

He said about 30 communities were affected within the area and that the donation would go a long way to alleviate the plight of the victims.

Mr Seth Yormewu, the District Chief Executive for Anloga also thanked GWCL for coming to the aid of the affected persons as water was an important commodity in the life of human beings.

The DCE disclosed that a team from the Head Office of the GWCL led by the District Director of the Company were in the district to do assessment regarding the water that the people were drinking.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

