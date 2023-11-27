Attack on Nigerian actor leaves 5 dead in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Nov. 27, (Xinhua/GNA) — At least five people were killed and several others injured, in a shooting just before midnight Saturday at a bar in Cameroon’s restive English-speaking region of North, local and security sources said on Sunday.

Nigerian actor Sylvester Madu, who is in Cameroon to shoot a movie, was the target of the attack that took place in the region’s chief town of Bamenda.

“Madu was having a drink with other crew members, when they (gunmen) arrived and attempted to kidnap him. Security forces were alerted and there was a shootout that resulted in the deaths,” a security source in the region told Xinhua.

The government has blamed separatist fighters, who regularly operate in the town for the killings.

Some of those who were injured in the raid were rushed to the hospital to receive treatment.

Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions, have been experiencing a separatist insurgency since 2017.

Separatists want to create an independent nation in the regions.

GNA

