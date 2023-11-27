Children to represent jailed Iranian Peace Prize winner at ceremony

Copenhagen, Nov 27, (dpa/GNA) – This year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, Narges Mohammadi, who is imprisoned in Iran, will be represented by her children during the award ceremony in Oslo in December, the Nobel Foundation announced in Stockholm on Monday.

Her children Kiana and Ali Rahman, will accept the prize on behalf of their mother.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has announced, that Mohammadi’s daughter and son, both 17 years old, will also hold the Nobel Lecture, following the award ceremony in place of their mother.

The 51-year-old Mohammadi, one of Iran’s best-known human rights activists, is currently serving a long prison sentence in the notorious Evin prison in Tehran.

She was honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize this year, “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran, and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”

