Accra Lions Assistant Coach vows to work on confidence of his players

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Nov. 13, GNA – James Francis – Assistant Coach of Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions has expressed satisfaction with the performance of the team after their 2-1 victory over Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Lions scored a goal in each half courtesy Mohammed Yahaya and Ali Mohammed to secure the three maximum points.

In a post-match he Coach Francis said, “We were in control of the first half and created more chances, but lost control in the second and came under pressure.

“But we are happy to end the game as winners in the second half. We shall work on our confidence level before the next game ,” he stated.

He added that football was a teamwork, hence there was no need to blame any player for the lapses in the second half.

He said, “it is a team we can’t blame anyone you have to look at the whole picture, build the confidence of the players, and encourage them to do better in the next game”.

According to Coach Francis, the consolation goal by Karela in the dying minute was as a result of a minor error, but added that, they would work on that to avoid that in the next game.

GNA

