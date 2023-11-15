Fidelity Bank, FDA forge strategic partnership to strengthen SMEs growth, compliance 

Accra, Nov. 15, GNA – Fidelity Bank Ghana, the largest privately-owned financial institution in the country, and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) have formalised their commitment towards promoting an environment conducive to the growth and regulatory compliance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

They have thus signied a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in which they have delineated multiple areas of collaboration.

The agreement has a primary focus on technical support, training, and shared expertise aimed at enhancing the capabilities of SMEs associated with Fidelity Bank.

The beneficiaries would include youth and women entrepreneurs participating in the Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Initiative (FYEI), an official release issued to the Ghana News Agency, said Wednesday.

The partnership encompasses cooperative efforts to exchange technical knowledge, conduct educational workshops, and advocate best practices to ensure adherence to regulatory standards.

The FDA would also actively engage with Fidelity Bank’s clientele, providing valuable insights into product safety, quality, and regulatory compliance, the release said.

“The FDA has committed to training Fidelity Bank staff and SME beneficiaries on regulatory requirements, championing best practices, safeguarding application submissions, and facilitating regulatory compliance through the Progressive Licensing Scheme (PLS),” it said.

“Concurrently, Fidelity Bank will lead awareness campaigns, conduct initial screenings of applications, and provide essential support for regulatory compliance, thus ensuring the smooth disbursement of funds to SME clients.”

In a bid to guarantee the longevity and effectiveness of these collaborative initiatives, both entities will give prominence to meticulous documentation, establish a comprehensive database, and offer consistent support to SMEs affiliated with Fidelity Bank.

Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail and Business Banking at Fidelity Bank, expressed her enthusiasm about the agreement, stating: “This collaboration signifies a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering SMEs and promoting regulatory compliance. We eagerly anticipate working closely with the FDA to ensure the sustainable growth and success of our clients.”

Dr. Delese Mimi Darko, Chief Executive Officer of the FDA Ghana, for her part, emphasised the importance of such partnerships, saying: “Our collaboration with Fidelity Bank underscores our shared dedication to fostering a compliant business environment.

“By combining our strengths, we can create a conducive platform for the growth and success of SMEs in Ghana.”

“This landmark MoU reinforces the mutual commitment of Fidelity Bank and the FDA to cultivate a supportive business landscape and ensure the sustainable growth and success of SMEs, thereby reaffirming their unwavering dedication to the economic progress and sustainable development of Ghana,” the release said.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday, November 1.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

