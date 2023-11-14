Dream Big Foundation holds youth summit in Tamale

By Solomon Gumah,

Tamale, Nov 14, GNA – Dream Big Foundation, a youth advocacy organisation, has held a forum in Tamale to mentor young people.

The event, which was in partnership with Monetheist Ghana Limited, Lukmatech GH, Adees Foods among others, brought together various youth groups, students, and other stakeholders in the Northern Region.

Mr Kampi Robert Laari, Executive Director of the Dream Big Foundation, speaking during the event, said it was instituted to provide the platform for young people to be mentored and encouraged to aspire for greatness.

He said the Foundation recognised the vital role young people played towards the development of the country, hence the summit.

He said the youth were the catalyst for the country’s transformative development agenda and called on government and other stakeholders to prioritise investing towards their growth.

Professor Haruna Issahaku, Vice Dean of the School of Business, University for Development Studies underscored the need for the youth to develop a competitive strategy that would propel them to success.

He said, “Repositioning yourselves for success will require building a formidable character and healthy lifestyle habits.”

He advised them to make beneficial use of technology and the digital space to develop ideas and innovations that would help create jobs and businesses.

Madam Humu-Hani Adam, Co-Founder of the Assistance Hub in Tamale, challenged the youth not to allow their past experiences to deter them from dreaming big and working hard to make their wishes come through.

GNA

