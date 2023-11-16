Dennis Kwakwa eyes Mampong seat, promises to tackle joblessness among youth 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Nov. 16, GNA – Mr Dennis Kwakwa, the immediate past Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, has promised to change the narrative about joblessness among the youth in the Mampong Constituency as he declares his intention to contest the seat.

He indicated that his ambition to enter Parliament in 2025 is to give hope to the youth of Mampong who now live in despondency.

The young politician told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that it was disheartening that despite the constituency being a stronghold of the governing party, the area could not boast of any proper development.

“The youth of the town have been left to idle around because there are no jobs in the community for them to do,” Mr Kwakwa said.

“I can tell you that the youth of Mampong are increasingly becoming desperate and despondent because there are no jobs for them to do but for God, they would have been wayward.”

Mr Kwakwa said he was determined to lead the constituency out of the woods when he won the upcoming NPP primary.

He said it was his desire to see the youth of Mampong gainfully employed, promising to lobby for development projects that offered employment opportunities for the youth.

“By God’s grace, I have served the NPP very well and I used my positions as youth Organiser at Mampong, and Director of Communications for Ashanti very well”

“I know I will get every support to help my people when I get the nod as MP.”

GNA

