CSIR will continue to provide cutting-edge solutions — Director General

By Florence Afriyie Mensah/Michael Obeng-Gyimah

Fumesua (Ash), Nov. 23, GNA – Research institutes under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) say they will continue to provide cutting-edge technology and evidence-based research outcomes to address issues confronting the country and the West Africa sub-region.

Professor Paul Bosu, Director General of CSIR, who stated this said the research institutions would not relent on efforts to develop and promote cutting edge technology innovations especially in agriculture and other essential areas, to support Ghana and the sub-Region.

“We are aiming to support the government policies to ensure that Ghana achieves the Sustainable Development Goal Two of zero hunger, and all others, but more importantly we aim to make sure food is available for all.

In this way, per the catalogue of the Varietal Release Committee, all the crop varieties that had been released in this country in the last eight years with over 120 to 150 agricultural technologies, about 90 percent have been released by CSIR with the Crops Research Institute (CRI) being a leader in the release of crop varieties”, he stated.

Prof Bosu was speaking at the Regional Planning Meetings for Research Activities and Projects of the Centers of Excellence and Open Day of CORAF Technology Park at Fumesua in the Ashanti Region.

The three-day Regional Planning Meeting will be used to showcase ready-to-go technologies developed by the CSIR-CRI for farmers and stakeholders in the agri-business in root and tuber crops value chain.

Prof Bosu said the technologies developed over the years were being used by farmers which attested to the fact that, the investment Ghana and other donor partners were making into research and development had direct benefits to the people

The Director-General said the West and Central Africa Council for Agricultural Research (CORAF) of which CSIR was a member had launched the Food System Resilience Program (FSRP), a flagship regional investment programme aimed at building food system resilience in West Africa through a strategic regional approach.

The funded investments of the programme are – digital advisory services for the prevention and management of agricultural and food crises, sustainability and resilience of the productive base of the food system (sustainable land and watershed management, agro-ecological approaches) and market integration and trade (regional staple food value chain development).

He said Ghana’s version of the FSRP would be launched soon in Kumasi.

Prof. Moses Brandford Mochiah, Director of CSIR-CRI said technologies developed in root and tuber crops such as yam, cassava, sweet potato, cocoyam, taro and other commodities as well as best agronomic practices and post-harvest technologies would be showcased at the meeting.

It is expected that a common understanding of research advancement and challenges occurring in the root and tuber value chain actions would be highlighted for redress to improve the value chain of the crops.

Dr Nieyidouba Lamien, CORAF’s Head of Food Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Policy Intervention, said CORAF would continue to scale up proven technologies and innovations to serve as a one stop shop for farmers, processors, policy makers, and developing partners.

The goal is to increase the adoption of climate-smart, nutrition and gender-sensitive technology and innovation to strengthen the agricultural sector.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

