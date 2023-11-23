A total of 175 students get scholarships from Perseus Mining

By Victoria Agyemang,

Ayanfuri (C/R), Nov 23, GNA – More than 175 undergraduate students have received scholarship from Perseus Mining Ghana Limited (PMGL) to continue their education at the tertiary level.

The scholarship, which forms part of the corporate social responsibility of the company was to help reduce parents and guardians’ financial burden improve education in their catchment communities.

The beneficiary communities include: Ayanfuri, Abena-Abena, Fobinso, Gyaman and Nkonya in Upper Denkyira West District and Wassa enclave.

In a brief ceremony to award the scholarship, Mr Daniel Egya Mensah, the General Manager of PMGL affirmed the company’s commitment to enhancing educational and social development of inhabitants of its catchment communities to increase their economic growth and development

The company and some selected committee members have instituted the Edikan Trust Fund as a mechanism to promote sustainable development in the catchment area during the life of the mine and beyond.

That was the reason PMGL contributes an amount of US$ 300,000.00 into the Edikan Trust Fund annually to fund educational and other development projects within the catchment communities.

In total, an amount of GHS 278,279.00 was spent to provide bursaries to 175 beneficiaries summing up to a total GHC GHS 1,091,809.02.00 spent on 630 students enrolled on the scheme since its inception in 2017.

The General Manager advised the beneficiaries to put their all into their studies to encourage them to support other students for a long-term growth in catchment area.

Mr Mensah advised the beneficiaries to study diligently to meet the company’s expectation for their level of education to develop into responsible adults in the future.

Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, the Board Chair of PMGL stated that PMGL’s contribution to the development of their catchment communities could not be underestimated.

He urged the beneficiaries to put in a lot of study time to rise to the position of prominent employees at the company and in other organisations.

“If you put a lot of effort into your studies, you might end up as managing director of Perseus Mining Ghana Limited,” Ehunabobrim encouraged them.

Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim who is also the Omanhen of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area, called on all to join hands to ensure the country’s youth became knowledgeable and attained greatness through scholarship programmes.

