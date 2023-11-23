I’m not involved in campaigning for running mate position — Majority Leader

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Nov 23, GNA – Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament, says he is not involved in campaigning for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) running mate position.

“Mr Speaker, let me state that there is no contest for running mate and I’m not involved in campaigning for the running mate position, it should be loud and clear,” he said.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu made the statement on Thursday, November 23 on the floor of Parliament in response to a statement from Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Chief Whip, that he (Mr Kyei-Mensah- Bonsu) was lobbying to be selected by the NPP as the party’s running mate for Election 2024.

Mr Agbodza, in contribution to the debate on the 2024 Budget Statement, suggested that the Majority Leader, also the Leader of Government Business of the House, was allegedly actively lobbying to be selected as the running mate for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s Flagbearer in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

However, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu refuted the claim and urged members of the Minority Caucus “not to engage in conjectures and focus on the debate of the 2024 Budget Statement.”

Meanwhile, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, a former Minority Leader, had earlier this week advised Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to focus on his critical oversight responsibilities as the leader of Government Business in Parliament rather than engaging in a campaign for the position of running mate to the NPP flagbearer.

The motion on the debate on the Budget Statement was moved by Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister for Finance on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, and was seconded by Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Information.

The 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government was presented to Parliament on Wednesday, November 21 by Mr Ofori-Atta.

The Budget Statement outlines the government’s financial plan for the upcoming fiscal year. It details revenue projections, proposed expenditures and economic policy direction.

After its presentation, the budget undergoes thorough scrutiny and debate in Parliament. Members of Parliament analyse and discuss the proposed allocations, ensuring accountability and transparency in financial matters.

GNA

