CSIR-SARI to commence training in hybrid maize seed production

Savelugu (N/R), Nov 30, GNA – The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (CSIR-SARI), has been supported to commence training in hybrid maize seed production, appreciating the growing preference for hybrid maize varieties.

This will be done under a project initiated by the Kukobila Nasia Farms (KNF) in collaboration with the Ghana Skills Development Fund (GSDF).

The series of trainings under the project, which were launched at Savelugu in the Northern Region, would be spearheaded by the CSIR-SARI to build the capacity of local seed producers to enhance hybrid seed production.

It is also to complement the government’s efforts to promote hybrid maize varieties for greater yields to reduce reliance on imports.

The project seeks to enhance technical capacity, and production of locally adapted hybrid maize varieties, greater participation of local seed producers in the sector as well as to improve the availability of high-quality certified hybrid maize seeds, towards a resilient seed sector in northern Ghana.

Dr Gloria Boakyewaa Adu, Head, Maize Improvement Section, CSIR-SARI, said all trainings under the project would be led by CSIR-SARI, and commended KNF for its commitment to building technical expertise.

She stated that the CSIR-SARI’s hybrid maize varieties were designed to withstand environmental challenges and tailored to meet the preferences of local consumers.

Dr Prince Maxwell Etwire, Head, Northern Region Farming Systems Research Group, CSIR-SARI, said the project was beyond technical training, stating that it included the development of entrepreneurial skills, which was an essential aspect of the sector.

He said; “The goal is to enable trained seed producers to evolve from out-growers to self-sustaining seed businesses.”

Members of relevant associations lauded the initiative, highlighting the potential it had on the agricultural sector and on individual actors.

Alhassan Amadu, a member of Northern Region’s SeedPAG, said “Local seed producers gaining technical and entrepreneurial skills is a game-changer for our region’s agricultural landscape.”

Fatima Iddris, a staff member of the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate (PPRSD), said the project would contribute to the overall resilience of the agricultural sector.

Abukari Adulai, a member of the National Association of Seed Growers, said the focus on building local capacity was key to meeting the rising demand for hybrid seeds in the country.

