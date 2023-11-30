Founder of Guzakuza demands gender equality focus at 39th National Farmers Day in Ghana

Accra, Nov 30, GNA – The Founder of Guzakuza, Nana Adjoa A. Sifa has stated that the outcome of the upcoming Farmers Day will be scrutinised intensely, setting the stage for a dialogue on gender equality in Ghana’s agriculture.

“Guzakuza, the vanguard for women in agribusiness, is demanding an overhaul of the 39th Farmers’ day gender dynamics”.

The 39th National Farmers Day is poised to unite farmers and leaders in Tarkwa on the theme ‘Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience.’

“However, beneath the surface of this seemingly harmonious gathering, lies a glaring gender disparity that has ignited controversy”.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the Guzakuza Founder said Ghana’s flagship agricultural event had been marred by a stark gender imbalance in its history.

“Over the past two decades, only one woman, Madam Afua Frimponmaa, has claimed the prestigious award in 2004 at the age of 75.

“This eyebrow-raising gender gap raises critical questions about inclusivity and opportunities for women in the agricultural sector”.

Guzakuza called for immediate attention to the gender imbalance with a groundbreaking shift in focus during this year’s Farmers Day.

“The organisation demands that smart solutions for sustainable food security and resilience prioritises and addresses the unique challenges faced by women in agribusiness”.

The statement said the controversial spotlight on gender dynamics in this year’s event amplified the urgency and significance of addressing the imbalances head-on.

“As Ghana strives for agricultural excellence, it must ensure that women are not only recognised but actively included and celebrated for their pivotal role in the sector”.

Guzakuza envisions a future where the National Farmers Day is not just a celebration of agriculture, but a symbol of gender equality in action.

“The organisation asserts that a more inclusive and equitable platform will not only empower women but also catalyse transformative change in the entire agri-food industry.

Nana Adjoa Sifa Amponsah is the founder of Guzakuza, a pioneering organisation dedicated to advancing women in agribusiness across Africa.

With a mission to shatter barriers and foster gender equity in agribusiness by creating opportunities and equipping women with the necessary tools to start and grow their agribusinesses, Guzakuza is committed to transforming the narrative and creating a future where women play a central role in shaping the agricultural landscape.

In the last eight years, Guzakuza had directly impacted over 8,000 women across 31 African countries and the diaspora.

GNA

