Consultative workshop on the proposed National policy on religion held in Koforidua  

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Koforidua Nov 24, GNA -A Regional consultative workshop on the proposed national policy on religion has been held in Koforidua.

The purpose of the workshop attended by representatives from Churches, the Muslim community and traditional leaders was to put together a national policy on religion to strengthen national cohesion.

Dr Eric Akpalu, Department of Religion at the University of Ghana explained that the nationwide consultation was to craft a policy to ensure all religions practice freely without any hindrance.

He said the participants were expected to identify problems within the religious space and proffer solutions and strategies to resolve them, to be incorporated into the national policy.

He said research had shown that only a few people take centre stage in matters of religion and hoped that concrete issues would be argued on to arrive at a consensus.

Ms Seyram Sunu, a representative of the UNFPA, said people around the world overlooked up to religious leaders in vulnerable situations and in making life choices such as marriage and childbearing.

“Culture and religious factors played significant roles in shaping attitudes on sex and reproductive health, hence the need to have a national policy to guide the practice of all forms of religion” she noted.

Bishop Yaw Adu, Founder of House of Prayer Church International described the workshop as relevant and timely since there were religious undertones that needed to be addressed for a peaceful atmosphere in the religious space.

